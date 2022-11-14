Doximity Inc. (DOCS) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Doximity Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) is -30.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.91 and a high of $76.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DOCS stock was last observed hovering at around $26.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 8.61%.

Currently trading at $34.94, the stock is 37.38% and 20.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.3 million and changing 32.70% at the moment leaves the stock -11.45% off its SMA200. DOCS registered -54.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 9.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $51.42.

The stock witnessed a 35.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.47%, and is 41.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.33% over the week and 7.33% over the month.

Doximity Inc. (DOCS) has around 930 employees, a market worth around $5.09B and $361.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 50.27 and Fwd P/E is 41.64. Profit margin for the company is 36.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.51% and -54.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.60%).

Doximity Inc. (DOCS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Doximity Inc. (DOCS) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Doximity Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 476.70% this year.

Doximity Inc. (DOCS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 192.95M, and float is at 110.88M with Short Float at 15.54%.

Doximity Inc. (DOCS) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Doximity Inc. (DOCS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Tangney Jeffrey,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Tangney Jeffrey bought 2,950 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 at a price of $34.50 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Doximity Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 that Jorgensen Paul W. (Chief Revenue Officer) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 and was made at $32.19 per share for $0.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the DOCS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 02, Wampler Kira Scherer (Director) disposed off 2,200 shares at an average price of $39.88 for $87727.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Doximity Inc. (DOCS).