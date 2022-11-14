Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FND) is -36.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.91 and a high of $138.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FND stock was last observed hovering at around $79.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.92%.

Currently trading at $82.23, the stock is 16.74% and 11.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.48 million and changing 3.68% at the moment leaves the stock 1.09% off its SMA200. FND registered -36.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 15.06%.

The stock witnessed a 17.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.12%, and is 18.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.38% over the week and 6.22% over the month.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) has around 7986 employees, a market worth around $8.42B and $4.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.54 and Fwd P/E is 26.43. Profit margin for the company is 6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.25% and -40.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.80%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 43.60% this year.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 105.75M, and float is at 104.14M with Short Float at 10.21%.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DENNY STEVEN ALAN,the company’sEVP, STORE OPERATIONS. SEC filings show that DENNY STEVEN ALAN sold 6,028 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 08 at a price of $95.10 per share for a total of $0.57 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4477.0 shares.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 that MARSHALL RYAN (Director) bought a total of 350 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 and was made at $71.30 per share for $24953.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4249.0 shares of the FND stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, GILES WILLIAM T (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $96.00 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 5,899 shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND).

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP) that is trading -35.02% down over the past 12 months and GMS Inc. (GMS) that is -14.24% lower over the same period.