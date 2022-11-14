FREYR Battery (FREY) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) is 23.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.42 and a high of $16.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FREY stock was last observed hovering at around $13.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.63%.

Currently trading at $13.79, the stock is 8.26% and 2.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.79 million and changing 4.79% at the moment leaves the stock 33.02% off its SMA200. FREY registered 24.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 79.79%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.31%, and is 7.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.05% over the week and 6.79% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 114.80% and -18.60% from its 52-week high.

FREYR Battery is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.30% this year.

FREYR Battery (FREY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 116.83M, and float is at 90.61M with Short Float at 6.96%.