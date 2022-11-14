Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) is -33.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.51 and a high of $1.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GNUS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 86.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.70, the stock is 8.67% and 7.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.31 million and changing 3.60% at the moment leaves the stock -8.92% off its SMA200. GNUS registered -49.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.56%.

The stock witnessed a 8.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.04%, and is 8.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.98% over the week and 6.80% over the month.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) has around 67 employees, a market worth around $214.76M and $28.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 37.69% and -52.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-42.70%).

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Genius Brands International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 84.90% this year.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 315.52M, and float is at 293.12M with Short Float at 12.25%.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hirsh Michael,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Hirsh Michael bought 5,460 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 21 at a price of $0.69 per share for a total of $3767.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 49273.0 shares.

Genius Brands International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 12 that Hirsh Michael (Director) sold a total of 5,460 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 12 and was made at $0.95 per share for $5171.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 43813.0 shares of the GNUS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 21, Chizick Harold (Pres. Content Sales & Mkting) disposed off 419,335 shares at an average price of $1.16 for $0.49 million. The insider now directly holds 838,671 shares of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS).

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ballantyne Strong Inc (BTN) that is trading -28.74% down over the past 12 months.