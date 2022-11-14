Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) is -24.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.08 and a high of $8.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HBM stock was last observed hovering at around $5.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2%.

Currently trading at $5.46, the stock is 29.86% and 30.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.33 million and changing 3.80% at the moment leaves the stock -0.79% off its SMA200. HBM registered -24.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.20%.

The stock witnessed a 35.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.66%, and is 7.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.55% over the week and 6.84% over the month.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) has around 2505 employees, a market worth around $1.84B and $2.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.89 and Fwd P/E is 9.55. Profit margin for the company is 4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 77.27% and -37.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.90%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -68.90% this year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 261.90M, and float is at 261.63M with Short Float at 3.94%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) that is trading -3.80% down over the past 12 months and PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) that is -0.96% lower over the same period. Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) is -2.17% down on the 1-year trading charts.