indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) down -23.60% since start of the year

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) is -23.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.07 and a high of $16.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INDI stock was last observed hovering at around $8.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.06% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.2% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 8.4% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.16, the stock is 22.11% and 17.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.37 million and changing 13.09% at the moment leaves the stock 24.82% off its SMA200. INDI registered -32.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.99%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 26.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.25%, and is 19.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.21% over the week and 6.04% over the month.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) has around 400 employees, a market worth around $1.18B and $78.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 80.67% and -43.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.10%).

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

indie Semiconductor Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.40% this year.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 116.98M, and float is at 74.47M with Short Float at 15.77%.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McClymont Donald,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that McClymont Donald sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 01 at a price of $7.75 per share for a total of $0.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 669.0 shares.

indie Semiconductor Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 14 that Machuga Steven (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 55,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 14 and was made at $6.84 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 89253.0 shares of the INDI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 05, schiller Thomas (CFO and EVP of Strategy) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $7.84 for $0.39 million. The insider now directly holds 1,503,779 shares of indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI).