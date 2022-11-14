Is Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) a good stock to buy now?

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) is 1.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.71 and a high of $26.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AEHR stock was last observed hovering at around $23.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.13% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.68% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 20.68% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.59, the stock is 23.04% and 45.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.44 million and changing 4.82% at the moment leaves the stock 100.69% off its SMA200. AEHR registered 7.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 206.23%.

The stock witnessed a 49.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.92%, and is 26.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.63% over the week and 9.47% over the month.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has around 91 employees, a market worth around $645.00M and $55.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 75.43 and Fwd P/E is 27.94. Profit margin for the company is 16.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 266.47% and -5.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.40%).

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aehr Test Systems is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/05/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 493.80% this year.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 27.24M, and float is at 25.24M with Short Float at 17.23%.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Insider Activity

A total of 72 insider transactions have happened at Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RICHMOND DONALD P. II,the company’sVP of Engineering. SEC filings show that RICHMOND DONALD P. II sold 21,910 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 28 at a price of $21.00 per share for a total of $0.46 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Aehr Test Systems disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 25 that OLIPHANT LAURA (Director) sold a total of 1,083 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 25 and was made at $22.04 per share for $23874.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21283.0 shares of the AEHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 24, OLIPHANT LAURA (Director) disposed off 5,806 shares at an average price of $22.00 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 22,366 shares of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR).

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include FormFactor Inc. (FORM) that is trading -47.77% down over the past 12 months and Teradyne Inc. (TER) that is -32.75% lower over the same period. inTEST Corporation (INTT) is -35.41% down on the 1-year trading charts.