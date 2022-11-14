Is Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) a good stock to buy now?

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) is -67.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.83 and a high of $18.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ATRA stock was last observed hovering at around $4.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $14.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.74% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -71.0% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.13, the stock is 15.81% and 21.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing 6.65% at the moment leaves the stock -23.82% off its SMA200. ATRA registered -70.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.39%.

The stock witnessed a 28.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.93%, and is 8.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.89% over the week and 10.68% over the month.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) has around 340 employees, a market worth around $456.42M and $70.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 81.27% and -72.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-121.70%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 12.40% this year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 102.42M, and float is at 94.21M with Short Float at 12.65%.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Touchon Pascal,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Touchon Pascal sold 14,806 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 16 at a price of $5.04 per share for a total of $74548.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.46 million shares.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 16 that Dupont Jakob (EVP, Head of R&D) sold a total of 4,124 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 16 and was made at $5.03 per share for $20760.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the ATRA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, Murugan Amar (SVP, GC & Secretary) disposed off 3,430 shares at an average price of $5.03 for $17269.0. The insider now directly holds 131,198 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA).

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) that is trading -83.75% down over the past 12 months and Affimed N.V. (AFMD) that is -63.03% lower over the same period. ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) is -4.96% down on the 1-year trading charts.