Is Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) a good stock to buy now?

Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ: LUNG) is -79.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.07 and a high of $43.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LUNG stock was last observed hovering at around $5.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.82% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.63% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 49.77% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.53, the stock is -44.07% and -56.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.83 million and changing 14.36% at the moment leaves the stock -66.92% off its SMA200. LUNG registered -84.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -65.10%.

The stock witnessed a -54.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -70.93%, and is 35.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.55% over the week and 15.46% over the month.

Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) has around 253 employees, a market worth around $213.60M and $51.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 60.44% and -84.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.60%).

Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pulmonx Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -49.20% this year.

Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.19M, and float is at 35.89M with Short Float at 9.07%.

Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ferrari Richard,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Ferrari Richard bought 5,438 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 08 at a price of $5.31 per share for a total of $28874.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30035.0 shares.

Pulmonx Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 15 that French Glendon E. III (President and CEO) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 15 and was made at $20.00 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.03 million shares of the LUNG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 01, Sung Derrick (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 1,082 shares at an average price of $17.87 for $19335.0. The insider now directly holds 253,815 shares of Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG).

Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is -61.22% lower over the past 12 months. Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) is 16.59% up on the 1-year trading charts.