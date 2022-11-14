Is Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) a good stock to buy now?

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) is -27.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.92 and a high of $21.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RXRX stock was last observed hovering at around $11.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.37% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.16% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -38.67% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.48, the stock is 19.41% and 13.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.75 million and changing 12.33% at the moment leaves the stock 39.41% off its SMA200. RXRX registered -29.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 121.28%.

The stock witnessed a 13.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.70%, and is 29.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.10% over the week and 8.35% over the month.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) has around 400 employees, a market worth around $2.11B and $28.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 153.66% and -41.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-33.80%).

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -177.30% this year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 173.44M, and float is at 144.40M with Short Float at 10.94%.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gibson Christopher,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Gibson Christopher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 03 at a price of $10.10 per share for a total of $25253.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 03 that Gibson Christopher (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 36,693 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 03 and was made at $10.00 per share for $0.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.58 million shares of the RXRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 27, Larson Tina Marriott (President and COO) disposed off 16,000 shares at an average price of $10.72 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 205,107 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX).

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 3.80% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -5.14% lower over the same period. Novan Inc. (NOVN) is -84.45% down on the 1-year trading charts.