Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 39.56% Upside

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) is -34.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.57 and a high of $28.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LEVI stock was last observed hovering at around $15.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.88% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.56% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -2.0% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.32, the stock is 10.24% and 3.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.41 million and changing 5.70% at the moment leaves the stock -10.48% off its SMA200. LEVI registered -39.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.26%.

The stock witnessed a 12.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.44%, and is 6.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.61% over the week and 3.85% over the month.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) has around 16600 employees, a market worth around $6.09B and $6.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.56 and Fwd P/E is 11.48. Profit margin for the company is 9.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.27% and -42.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.10%).

Levi Strauss & Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 522.10% this year.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 397.12M, and float is at 93.89M with Short Float at 11.68%.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JAFFE SETH,the company’sEVP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that JAFFE SETH sold 11,266 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 31 at a price of $15.03 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Levi Strauss & Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 30 that JAFFE SETH (EVP & General Counsel) sold a total of 11,276 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 30 and was made at $14.95 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the LEVI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 31, JAFFE SETH (EVP & General Counsel) disposed off 12,365 shares at an average price of $17.57 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 148,299 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI).