LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) on Track to Reach $28.00 in a Year

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RAMP) is -54.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.37 and a high of $56.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RAMP stock was last observed hovering at around $20.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.34% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.63% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -8.3% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.66, the stock is 22.31% and 16.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.31 million and changing 6.59% at the moment leaves the stock -23.38% off its SMA200. RAMP registered -60.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.14%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 22.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.17%, and is 33.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.08% over the week and 4.24% over the month.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) has around 1400 employees, a market worth around $1.35B and $571.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 23.91. Profit margin for the company is -17.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.92% and -61.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.00%).

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.60% this year.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 67.10M, and float is at 64.43M with Short Float at 3.92%.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) Insider Activity

A total of 68 insider transactions have happened at LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by TOMLIN DEBORA B,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that TOMLIN DEBORA B bought 528 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 23 at a price of $18.92 per share for a total of $9990.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22748.0 shares.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 14 that BATTELLE JOHN L. (Director) bought a total of 236 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 14 and was made at $21.19 per share for $5001.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34467.0 shares of the RAMP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 14, Hussain Mohsin (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) disposed off 8,880 shares at an average price of $20.34 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 124,120 shares of LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP).