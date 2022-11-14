Moelis & Company (MC) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Moelis & Company (NYSE: MC) is -25.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.12 and a high of $71.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MC stock was last observed hovering at around $44.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.58% off its average median price target of $37.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -15.72% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -54.3% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.29, the stock is 15.12% and 19.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing 3.53% at the moment leaves the stock 5.89% off its SMA200. MC registered -34.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 9.82%.

The stock witnessed a 21.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.65%, and is 14.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.53% over the week and 4.77% over the month.

Moelis & Company (MC) has around 990 employees, a market worth around $3.07B and $1.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.19 and Fwd P/E is 19.14. Profit margin for the company is 19.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.79% and -35.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (78.20%).

Moelis & Company (MC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Moelis & Company (MC) is a “Underweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Moelis & Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 81.20% this year.

Moelis & Company (MC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 65.87M, and float is at 63.06M with Short Float at 4.36%.

Moelis & Company (MC) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Moelis & Company (MC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CRAIN ELIZABETH,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that CRAIN ELIZABETH sold 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 31 at a price of $47.08 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Moelis & Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 25 that CRAIN ELIZABETH (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 7,116 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 25 and was made at $44.61 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7000.0 shares of the MC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, WATANABE OSAMU R. (General Counsel, Secretary) disposed off 6,232 shares at an average price of $47.12 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 7,614 shares of Moelis & Company (MC).

Moelis & Company (MC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Greenhill & Co. Inc. (GHL) that is trading -41.02% down over the past 12 months and Evercore Inc. (EVR) that is -24.63% lower over the same period. Lazard Ltd (LAZ) is -19.72% down on the 1-year trading charts.