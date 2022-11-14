NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) on Track to Reach $16.00 in a Year

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG) is -80.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.37 and a high of $50.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NSTG stock was last observed hovering at around $7.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.97% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.46% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 40.79% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.29, the stock is -13.48% and -30.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.91 million and changing 13.25% at the moment leaves the stock -57.26% off its SMA200. NSTG registered -83.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.45%.

The stock witnessed a -24.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -49.97%, and is -13.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 28.72% over the week and 13.20% over the month.

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) has around 766 employees, a market worth around $341.47M and $135.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 89.70% and -83.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-27.00%).

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NanoString Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.70% this year.

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.53M, and float is at 46.24M with Short Float at 9.51%.

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FINNEY ELISHA W,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that FINNEY ELISHA W sold 1,945 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 17 at a price of $12.41 per share for a total of $24137.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6595.0 shares.

NanoString Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that GRAY R BRADLEY (President and CEO) sold a total of 8,625 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $27.81 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the NSTG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Bailey K Thomas (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 2,110 shares at an average price of $27.81 for $58675.0. The insider now directly holds 19,372 shares of NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG).

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading -14.70% down over the past 12 months and Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) that is -71.49% lower over the same period. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) is -61.81% down on the 1-year trading charts.