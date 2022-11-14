Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) is -61.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.48 and a high of $8.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OCGN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $1.77, the stock is 7.57% and -5.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.68 million and changing 3.51% at the moment leaves the stock -30.19% off its SMA200. OCGN registered -79.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.71%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 3.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.54%, and is 10.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.40% over the week and 8.42% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 19.59% and -80.29% from its 52-week high.

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 2.30% this year.

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 216.59M, and float is at 213.15M with Short Float at 20.30%.

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Musunuri Shankar,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Musunuri Shankar sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 14 at a price of $1.66 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.75 million shares.

Ocugen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 06 that Kumar Ramesh (Director) sold a total of 4,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 06 and was made at $1.83 per share for $8235.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the OCGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, Castillo Kirsten (Director) disposed off 42,000 shares at an average price of $2.91 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 50,000 shares of Ocugen Inc. (OCGN).