Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) down -40.83% since start of the year

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) is -40.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.39 and a high of $23.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PLTK stock was last observed hovering at around $9.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.51% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.72% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -13.67% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.23, the stock is 7.98% and 3.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.85 million and changing 5.25% at the moment leaves the stock -26.54% off its SMA200. PLTK registered -55.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.67%.

The stock witnessed a 8.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.87%, and is 9.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.36% over the week and 5.68% over the month.

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) has around 4000 employees, a market worth around $3.51B and $2.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.51 and Fwd P/E is 12.09. Profit margin for the company is 11.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.93% and -55.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.50%).

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Playtika Holding Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 215.10% this year.

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 412.70M, and float is at 97.47M with Short Float at 5.89%.

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Playtika Holding UK II Ltd,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Playtika Holding UK II Ltd sold 27,943,938 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 10 at a price of $11.58 per share for a total of $323.59 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184.26 million shares.

Playtika Holding Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that Antokol Robertbought a total of 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $21.62 per share for $3.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16.0 million shares of the PLTK stock.

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) that is 9.84% higher over the past 12 months. Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) is -9.15% down on the 1-year trading charts.