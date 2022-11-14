Pool Corporation (POOL) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) is -37.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $278.10 and a high of $582.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The POOL stock was last observed hovering at around $339.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 12.05% off its average median price target of $350.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.34% off the consensus price target high of $420.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -15.2% lower than the price target low of $305.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $351.36, the stock is 15.72% and 10.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.77 million and changing 3.55% at the moment leaves the stock -8.59% off its SMA200. POOL registered -36.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.54%.

The stock witnessed a 9.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.64%, and is 20.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.99% over the week and 4.73% over the month.

Pool Corporation (POOL) has around 5500 employees, a market worth around $13.25B and $6.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.88 and Fwd P/E is 20.23. Profit margin for the company is 13.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.34% and -39.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.20%).

Pool Corporation (POOL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pool Corporation (POOL) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pool Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 79.10% this year.

Pool Corporation (POOL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.21M, and float is at 37.84M with Short Float at 10.03%.

Pool Corporation (POOL) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Pool Corporation (POOL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HOUSEY HART MELANIE,the company’sVice President/CFO. SEC filings show that HOUSEY HART MELANIE sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $384.01 per share for a total of $0.96 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10721.0 shares.

Pool Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that Arvan Peter D (President/CEO) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $387.08 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 61825.0 shares of the POOL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 06, GERVASI MARTHA S (Director) acquired 300 shares at an average price of $391.86 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 808 shares of Pool Corporation (POOL).

Pool Corporation (POOL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -41.95% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is -3.99% lower over the same period. NIKE Inc. (NKE) is -36.46% down on the 1-year trading charts.