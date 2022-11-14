Positives for CareDx Inc (CDNA) as stock gains in recent trading

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) is -66.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.27 and a high of $48.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CDNA stock was last observed hovering at around $13.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.24% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.65% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 26.95% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.34, the stock is -12.06% and -12.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.4 million and changing 17.10% at the moment leaves the stock -42.33% off its SMA200. CDNA registered -67.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.54%.

The stock witnessed a -9.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.82%, and is -4.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.85% over the week and 9.79% over the month.

CareDx Inc (CDNA) has around 633 employees, a market worth around $701.34M and $318.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -23.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.02% and -68.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.10%).

CareDx Inc (CDNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CareDx Inc (CDNA) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.80% this year.

CareDx Inc (CDNA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.49M, and float is at 52.24M with Short Float at 9.24%.

CareDx Inc (CDNA) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at CareDx Inc (CDNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Maag Peter,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Maag Peter sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $24.66 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.3 million shares.

CareDx Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that Colon Grace (Director) sold a total of 2,521 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $24.81 per share for $62546.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4864.0 shares of the CDNA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, Colon Grace (Director) disposed off 5,179 shares at an average price of $23.01 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 2,522 shares of CareDx Inc (CDNA).

CareDx Inc (CDNA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) that is -31.61% lower over the past 12 months. T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) is -94.79% down on the 1-year trading charts.