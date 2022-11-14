Positives for InMode Ltd. (INMD) as stock gains in recent trading

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) is -46.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.60 and a high of $97.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INMD stock was last observed hovering at around $34.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.02%.

Currently trading at $37.52, the stock is 11.72% and 17.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.02 million and changing 8.75% at the moment leaves the stock 16.00% off its SMA200. INMD registered -59.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 54.28%.

The stock witnessed a 8.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.13%, and is 12.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.04% over the week and 6.45% over the month.

InMode Ltd. (INMD) has around 362 employees, a market worth around $2.87B and $431.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.17 and Fwd P/E is 14.24. Profit margin for the company is 40.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.14% and -61.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (39.60%).

InMode Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 115.20% this year.

InMode Ltd. (INMD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 82.31M, and float is at 69.21M with Short Float at 9.42%.