Positives for Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) as stock gains in recent trading

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL) is 22.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.08 and a high of $79.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PLL stock was last observed hovering at around $61.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.35% off its average median price target of $100.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.93% off the consensus price target high of $131.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 24.38% higher than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $64.28, the stock is 8.74% and 10.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.76 million and changing 3.79% at the moment leaves the stock 14.35% off its SMA200. PLL registered 10.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.91%.

The stock witnessed a 21.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.49%, and is 4.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.73% over the week and 7.89% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 18.85. Distance from 52-week low is 100.34% and -19.64% from its 52-week high.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 18.01M, and float is at 17.40M with Short Float at 10.46%.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Phillips Keith D.,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Phillips Keith D. sold 7,324 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 08 at a price of $62.64 per share for a total of $0.46 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 21 that Phillips Keith D. (President and CEO) sold a total of 6,164 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 21 and was made at $56.79 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the PLL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12, Brindle Patrick (EVP and COO) disposed off 4,491 shares at an average price of $66.97 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 37,957 shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL).