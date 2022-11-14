Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) is -63.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.93 and a high of $90.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QTWO stock was last observed hovering at around $27.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.0% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.28% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -30.14% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.63, the stock is 0.45% and -12.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.61 million and changing 3.62% at the moment leaves the stock -38.29% off its SMA200. QTWO registered -66.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.23%.

The stock witnessed a -5.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.28%, and is 7.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.73% over the week and 6.27% over the month.

Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) has around 2024 employees, a market worth around $1.59B and $551.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 55.16. Profit margin for the company is -18.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.79% and -68.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.20%).

Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 24.40% this year.

Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.36M, and float is at 55.31M with Short Float at 5.20%.

Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Volanoski Michael A.,the company’sChief Revenue Officer. SEC filings show that Volanoski Michael A. sold 2,593 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 10 at a price of $40.25 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69136.0 shares.

Q2 Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 04 that Benton Barry G (SVP, General Counsel) sold a total of 5,835 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 04 and was made at $58.76 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15136.0 shares of the QTWO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, Flake Matthew P (President and CEO) disposed off 53,502 shares at an average price of $59.24 for $3.17 million. The insider now directly holds 139,270 shares of Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO).

Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) that is trading 9.60% up over the past 12 months and NCR Corporation (NCR) that is -47.10% lower over the same period. Fiserv Inc. (FISV) is 0.55% up on the 1-year trading charts.