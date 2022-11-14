QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) is -66.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.73 and a high of $43.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QS stock was last observed hovering at around $7.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28%.

Currently trading at $7.51, the stock is -6.52% and -16.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.49 million and changing 3.87% at the moment leaves the stock -39.59% off its SMA200. QS registered -81.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.24%.

The stock witnessed a -9.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.02%, and is -7.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.11% over the week and 8.19% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 11.59% and -82.57% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 98.30% this year.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 434.05M, and float is at 259.56M with Short Float at 20.22%.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Insider Activity

A total of 76 insider transactions have happened at QuantumScape Corporation (QS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Singh Mohit,the company’sChief Development Officer. SEC filings show that Singh Mohit sold 8,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $7.63 per share for a total of $64825.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.3 million shares.

QuantumScape Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 31 that Singh Mohit (Chief Development Officer) sold a total of 8,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 31 and was made at $8.13 per share for $69082.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the QS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 19, Singh Mohit (Chief Development Officer) disposed off 8,500 shares at an average price of $8.07 for $68594.0. The insider now directly holds 302,157 shares of QuantumScape Corporation (QS).