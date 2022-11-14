RCUS Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) Now

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) is -28.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.74 and a high of $49.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RCUS stock was last observed hovering at around $27.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.03%.

Currently trading at $28.96, the stock is 9.49% and 10.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.89 million and changing 3.69% at the moment leaves the stock 6.21% off its SMA200. RCUS registered -22.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 49.51%.

The stock witnessed a 6.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.43%, and is 18.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.65% over the week and 6.42% over the month.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) has around 366 employees, a market worth around $2.02B and $432.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 80.22. Profit margin for the company is 18.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.00% and -41.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.20%).

Arcus Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 131.90% this year.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 72.24M, and float is at 48.90M with Short Float at 13.71%.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jarrett Jennifer,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Jarrett Jennifer sold 12,677 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 16 at a price of $26.28 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 17 that Tang Carolyn C. (General Counsel) sold a total of 1,522 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 17 and was made at $22.12 per share for $33665.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23909.0 shares of the RCUS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 17, ROSEN TERRY J (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 4,613 shares at an average price of $22.12 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 227,716 shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS).

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is -61.22% lower over the past 12 months. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -5.14% down on the 1-year trading charts.