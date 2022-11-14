ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) is -28.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.79 and a high of $1.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RWLK stock was last observed hovering at around $0.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.8% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 64.8% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.88, the stock is -4.27% and -2.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing 3.58% at the moment leaves the stock -12.48% off its SMA200. RWLK registered -43.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.51%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 6.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.72%, and is -10.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.92% over the week and 6.50% over the month.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) has around 51 employees, a market worth around $52.68M and $5.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 12.18% and -48.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.30%).

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 67.70% this year.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 62.55M, and float is at 54.07M with Short Float at 3.28%.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 56 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lind Global Fund II LP,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Lind Global Fund II LP bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 01 at a price of $0.97 per share for a total of $14550.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.61 million shares.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 28 that Lind Global Fund II LP (10% Owner) bought a total of 11,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 28 and was made at $0.95 per share for $11210.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.61 million shares of the RWLK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 17, Lind Global Fund II LP (10% Owner) acquired 21,844 shares at an average price of $0.84 for $18349.0. The insider now directly holds 4,600,051 shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK).

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hologic Inc. (HOLX) that is trading 4.57% up over the past 12 months.