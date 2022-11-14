Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA) is -61.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.92 and a high of $22.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SANA stock was last observed hovering at around $5.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.74%.

Currently trading at $6.02, the stock is 12.74% and 1.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing 14.02% at the moment leaves the stock -9.23% off its SMA200. SANA registered -72.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.44%.

The stock witnessed a 7.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.67%, and is 16.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.74% over the week and 9.08% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 53.38% and -72.78% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.80% this year.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 189.30M, and float is at 169.28M with Short Float at 15.03%.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Yang Patrick Y,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Yang Patrick Y bought 28,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 21 at a price of $7.30 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that MacDonald James J. (EVP & General Counsel) sold a total of 333 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $6.28 per share for $2091.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.43 million shares of the SANA stock.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 3.80% up over the past 12 months and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is 34.14% higher over the same period.