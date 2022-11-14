SunOpta Inc. (STKL) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) is 34.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.22 and a high of $11.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STKL stock was last observed hovering at around $8.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.58% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.06% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 28.08% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.35, the stock is -10.17% and -6.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.77 million and changing 6.61% at the moment leaves the stock 21.68% off its SMA200. STKL registered 42.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.83%.

The stock witnessed a -4.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.52%, and is -14.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.41% over the week and 5.97% over the month.

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) has around 1380 employees, a market worth around $953.89M and $886.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 70.30. Distance from 52-week low is 121.56% and -19.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.90%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 87.00% this year.

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 107.34M, and float is at 104.06M with Short Float at 4.49%.

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) Insider Activity

A total of 266 insider transactions have happened at SunOpta Inc. (STKL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 220 and purchases happening 46 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fisher Rebecca,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Fisher Rebecca sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 15 at a price of $10.12 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60425.0 shares.

SunOpta Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 14 that Largey David (Chief Quality Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 14 and was made at $10.05 per share for $50235.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42828.0 shares of the STKL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 13, Largey David (Chief Quality Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $10.10 for $50523.0. The insider now directly holds 47,828 shares of SunOpta Inc. (STKL).

SunOpta Inc. (STKL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Post Holdings Inc. (POST) that is trading 24.41% up over the past 12 months and Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) that is -6.89% lower over the same period. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) is 40.72% up on the 1-year trading charts.