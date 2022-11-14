These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) is -50.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.23 and a high of $44.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HAIN stock was last observed hovering at around $20.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.77%.

Currently trading at $21.01, the stock is 17.00% and 17.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.29 million and changing 3.80% at the moment leaves the stock -19.64% off its SMA200. HAIN registered -50.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.04%.

The stock witnessed a 29.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.29%, and is 11.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.03% over the week and 4.35% over the month.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) has around 3078 employees, a market worth around $1.81B and $1.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.76 and Fwd P/E is 19.51. Profit margin for the company is 3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.95% and -53.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 30.10% this year.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 89.31M, and float is at 88.16M with Short Float at 4.04%.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Welling Glenn W.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Welling Glenn W. sold 1,021,923 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $26.00 per share for a total of $26.57 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 that Welling Glenn W. (Director) sold a total of 209,238 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 and was made at $26.80 per share for $5.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 73529.0 shares of the HAIN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, Welling Glenn W. (Director) disposed off 10,833 shares at an average price of $34.98 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 78,267 shares of The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN).

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) that is trading 3.73% up over the past 12 months and Campbell Soup Company (CPB) that is 19.64% higher over the same period. The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) is -0.78% down on the 1-year trading charts.