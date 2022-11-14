Things appear to be looking up for Blink Charging Co. (BLNK)

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) is -44.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.70 and a high of $49.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BLNK stock was last observed hovering at around $13.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.3% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.34% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -20.57% lower than the price target low of $12.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.83, the stock is 7.21% and -12.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.65 million and changing 9.61% at the moment leaves the stock -25.09% off its SMA200. BLNK registered -58.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.98%.

The stock witnessed a -4.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.16%, and is 10.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.09% over the week and 8.64% over the month.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) has around 191 employees, a market worth around $688.26M and $35.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 26.75% and -69.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.60%).

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Blink Charging Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/06/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -121.40% this year.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 50.63M, and float is at 41.43M with Short Float at 27.47%.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hillo Aviv,the company’sGeneral Counsel. SEC filings show that Hillo Aviv sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 27 at a price of $18.45 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Blink Charging Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 20 that Reddy Mahidhar (CEO of a Blink Subsidiary) sold a total of 10,815 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 20 and was made at $20.83 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the BLNK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 19, Reddy Mahidhar (CEO of a Blink Subsidiary) disposed off 10,815 shares at an average price of $21.98 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 188,919 shares of Blink Charging Co. (BLNK).

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AMREP Corporation (AXR) that is -27.14% lower over the past 12 months.