Things appear to be looking up for Enviva Inc. (EVA)

Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA) is -14.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.88 and a high of $91.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EVA stock was last observed hovering at around $58.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.18% off its average median price target of $74.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.5% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 0.98% higher than the price target low of $61.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.40, the stock is 6.04% and -2.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.59 million and changing 3.74% at the moment leaves the stock -13.33% off its SMA200. EVA registered -9.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.44%.

The stock witnessed a 16.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.45%, and is 0.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.81% over the week and 5.68% over the month.

Enviva Inc. (EVA) has around 1196 employees, a market worth around $3.89B and $1.13B in sales. Fwd P/E is 81.62. Profit margin for the company is -18.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.65% and -33.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.60%).

Enviva Inc. (EVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enviva Inc. (EVA) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enviva Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 91.00% this year.

Enviva Inc. (EVA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 66.72M, and float is at 36.04M with Short Float at 16.06%.

Enviva Inc. (EVA) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Enviva Inc. (EVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kravtsova Yana,the company’sEVP, Int. Mkt Dev. & Pub. Aff. SEC filings show that Kravtsova Yana sold 476 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 01 at a price of $60.00 per share for a total of $28560.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90027.0 shares.

Enviva Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 20 that UBBEN JEFFREY W (Director) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 20 and was made at $50.24 per share for $1.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.51 million shares of the EVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 14, UBBEN JEFFREY W (Director) acquired 75,000 shares at an average price of $50.64 for $3.8 million. The insider now directly holds 5,488,742 shares of Enviva Inc. (EVA).

Enviva Inc. (EVA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Orion Energy Systems Inc. (OESX) that is trading -59.81% down over the past 12 months and Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) that is 14.87% higher over the same period.