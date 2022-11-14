ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP) is -92.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.77 and a high of $21.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TDUP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.33% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 47.43% higher than the price target low of $1.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.92, the stock is -24.62% and -49.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.13 million and changing 19.48% at the moment leaves the stock -79.40% off its SMA200. TDUP registered -95.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -81.03%.

The stock witnessed a -36.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -69.84%, and is -17.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.08% over the week and 13.01% over the month.

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) has around 2894 employees, a market worth around $77.10M and $285.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -28.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.93% and -95.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.90%).

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ThredUp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/06/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -56.20% this year.

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 99.33M, and float is at 63.73M with Short Float at 6.28%.

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 44 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Reinhart James G.,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Reinhart James G. sold 27,183 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 02 at a price of $2.31 per share for a total of $62796.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62803.0 shares.

ThredUp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 02 that Rotem Alon (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 6,647 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 02 and was made at $2.31 per share for $15352.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60033.0 shares of the TDUP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 02, Sobers Sean (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 10,088 shares at an average price of $2.31 for $23298.0. The insider now directly holds 26,808 shares of ThredUp Inc. (TDUP).

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -41.95% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is -3.99% lower over the same period. The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) is 8.33% up on the 1-year trading charts.