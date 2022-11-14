UBS ETF – Factor MSCI EMU Total Shareholder Yield UCITS ETF (hedged to GBP) A-dis (ETSY) on Track to Reach $119.00 in a Year

UBS ETF – Factor MSCI EMU Total Shareholder Yield UCITS ETF (hedged to GBP) A-dis (NASDAQ: ETSY) is -47.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.01 and a high of $307.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ETSY stock was last observed hovering at around $110.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.43% off its average median price target of $119.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.83% off the consensus price target high of $186.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -52.16% lower than the price target low of $76.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $115.64, the stock is 17.60% and 12.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.72 million and changing 4.93% at the moment leaves the stock 8.00% off its SMA200. ETSY registered -54.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.59%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 20.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.68%, and is 17.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.66% over the week and 6.70% over the month.

UBS ETF – Factor MSCI EMU Total Shareholder Yield UCITS ETF (hedged to GBP) A-dis (ETSY) has around 2786 employees, a market worth around $13.85B and $2.48B in sales. Fwd P/E is 42.77. Profit margin for the company is -25.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 72.57% and -62.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.00%).

UBS ETF – Factor MSCI EMU Total Shareholder Yield UCITS ETF (hedged to GBP) A-dis (ETSY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for UBS ETF – Factor MSCI EMU Total Shareholder Yield UCITS ETF (hedged to GBP) A-dis (ETSY) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

UBS ETF – Factor MSCI EMU Total Shareholder Yield UCITS ETF (hedged to GBP) A-dis is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.60% this year.

UBS ETF – Factor MSCI EMU Total Shareholder Yield UCITS ETF (hedged to GBP) A-dis (ETSY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 126.35M, and float is at 124.75M with Short Float at 9.78%.

UBS ETF – Factor MSCI EMU Total Shareholder Yield UCITS ETF (hedged to GBP) A-dis (ETSY) Insider Activity

A total of 115 insider transactions have happened at UBS ETF – Factor MSCI EMU Total Shareholder Yield UCITS ETF (hedged to GBP) A-dis (ETSY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 81 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Daniel Nicholas,the company’sChief Product Officer. SEC filings show that Daniel Nicholas sold 2,540 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 08 at a price of $103.20 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3309.0 shares.

UBS ETF – Factor MSCI EMU Total Shareholder Yield UCITS ETF (hedged to GBP) A-dis disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 07 that WILSON FREDERICK R (Director) sold a total of 17,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 07 and was made at $98.43 per share for $1.72 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.5 million shares of the ETSY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 07, Fisher Michael T (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 30,385 shares at an average price of $98.10 for $2.98 million. The insider now directly holds 14,730 shares of UBS ETF – Factor MSCI EMU Total Shareholder Yield UCITS ETF (hedged to GBP) A-dis (ETSY).

UBS ETF – Factor MSCI EMU Total Shareholder Yield UCITS ETF (hedged to GBP) A-dis (ETSY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -41.95% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is -3.99% lower over the same period.