Vroom Inc. (VRM) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM) is -89.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.82 and a high of $20.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VRM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $1.55 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -11.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.11, the stock is 10.41% and -11.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.52 million and changing 16.47% at the moment leaves the stock -51.05% off its SMA200. VRM registered -94.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.62%.

The stock witnessed a -0.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.58%, and is 26.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.55% over the week and 11.22% over the month.

Vroom Inc. (VRM) has around 1807 employees, a market worth around $131.70M and $2.67B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -29.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.55% and -94.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.60%).

Vroom Inc. (VRM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vroom Inc. (VRM) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vroom Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -79.70% this year.

Vroom Inc. (VRM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 138.12M, and float is at 132.53M with Short Float at 21.91%.

Vroom Inc. (VRM) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Vroom Inc. (VRM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zakowicz Agnieszka,the company’sPrincipal Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Zakowicz Agnieszka sold 160 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 13 at a price of $1.11 per share for a total of $177.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Vroom Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 14 that Zakowicz Agnieszka (Principal Accounting Officer) sold a total of 812 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 14 and was made at $1.70 per share for $1381.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the VRM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 14, Krakowiak Robert R. (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 11,233 shares at an average price of $1.70 for $19101.0. The insider now directly holds 570,326 shares of Vroom Inc. (VRM).