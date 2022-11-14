What should you know before buying stock in F5 Inc. (FFIV)

F5 Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) is -38.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $133.68 and a high of $249.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FFIV stock was last observed hovering at around $144.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.17% off its average median price target of $170.95 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.05% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 0.06% higher than the price target low of $150.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $149.91, the stock is 5.47% and 2.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.67 million and changing 3.57% at the moment leaves the stock -12.27% off its SMA200. FFIV registered -33.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.07%.

The stock witnessed a 6.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.48%, and is 8.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.05% over the week and 2.96% over the month.

F5 Inc. (FFIV) has around 6461 employees, a market worth around $8.66B and $2.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.35 and Fwd P/E is 11.22. Profit margin for the company is 13.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.15% and -39.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.40%).

F5 Inc. (FFIV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for F5 Inc. (FFIV) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

F5 Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.60% this year.

F5 Inc. (FFIV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.97M, and float is at 59.55M with Short Float at 3.78%.

F5 Inc. (FFIV) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at F5 Inc. (FFIV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lin Geng,the company’sEVP, Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Lin Geng sold 1,730 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 08 at a price of $138.45 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10603.0 shares.

F5 Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 02 that FOUNTAIN THOMAS DEAN (EVP Global Services & Strategy) sold a total of 4,774 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 02 and was made at $141.18 per share for $0.67 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10753.0 shares of the FFIV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 02, WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL (EVP, Worldwide Sales) disposed off 2,493 shares at an average price of $141.16 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 14,460 shares of F5 Inc. (FFIV).

F5 Inc. (FFIV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) that is trading -45.56% down over the past 12 months and Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is -41.60% lower over the same period. Globant S.A. (GLOB) is -42.24% down on the 1-year trading charts.