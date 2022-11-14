Why 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) is -61.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.85 and a high of $3.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XXII stock was last observed hovering at around $1.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.0% off the consensus price target high of $8.50 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 70.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.19, the stock is -3.25% and 3.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.85 million and changing 5.31% at the moment leaves the stock -33.26% off its SMA200. XXII registered -57.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.17%.

The stock witnessed a 4.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.61%, and is -6.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.40% over the week and 11.43% over the month.

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) has around 76 employees, a market worth around $243.30M and $50.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -93.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.00% and -66.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-42.60%).

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

22nd Century Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.00% this year.

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 210.13M, and float is at 209.76M with Short Float at 7.68%.

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ZERCHER MICHAEL,the company’sPresident and COO. SEC filings show that ZERCHER MICHAEL sold 370,789 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 31 at a price of $1.35 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.9 million shares.

22nd Century Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 14 that FRANZINO JOHN (Chief Administrative Officer) sold a total of 20,324 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 14 and was made at $1.69 per share for $34443.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.41 million shares of the XXII stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, ZERCHER MICHAEL (President and COO) disposed off 23,147 shares at an average price of $2.16 for $50037.0. The insider now directly holds 1,064,985 shares of 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII).

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) that is trading -0.56% down over the past 12 months and Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) that is -1.32% lower over the same period. Altria Group Inc. (MO) is -1.16% down on the 1-year trading charts.