Why Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) is -61.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.39 and a high of $2.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CYBN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.4% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 80.17% higher than the price target low of $2.32 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.46, the stock is -4.59% and -23.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing 5.55% at the moment leaves the stock -35.13% off its SMA200. CYBN registered -75.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.92%.

The stock witnessed a -23.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.37%, and is 0.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.60% over the week and 11.05% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 17.86% and -77.00% from its 52-week high.

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cybin Inc. (CYBN) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cybin Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.50% this year.

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 175.88M, and float is at 91.70M with Short Float at 3.38%.

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Cybin Inc. (CYBN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times.