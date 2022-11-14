Why should you keep an eye on Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH)?

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is -32.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $272.01 and a high of $522.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TECH stock was last observed hovering at around $337.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 12.88% off its average median price target of $419.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.01% off the consensus price target high of $500.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -7.68% lower than the price target low of $325.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $349.97, the stock is 16.69% and 15.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.53 million and changing 3.82% at the moment leaves the stock -3.69% off its SMA200. TECH registered -30.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.84%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 21.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.43%, and is 15.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.45% over the week and 4.62% over the month.

Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) has around 3000 employees, a market worth around $13.23B and $1.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 49.02 and Fwd P/E is 35.37. Profit margin for the company is 26.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.66% and -33.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.20%).

Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bio-Techne Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 91.20% this year.

Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.23M, and float is at 38.94M with Short Float at 1.79%.

Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HIGGINS JOHN L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that HIGGINS JOHN L sold 512 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $385.40 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5502.0 shares.

Bio-Techne Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that HIGGINS JOHN L (Director) sold a total of 1,992 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $377.11 per share for $0.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6014.0 shares of the TECH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, HIGGINS JOHN L (Director) disposed off 600 shares at an average price of $366.09 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 4,606 shares of Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH).

Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amgen Inc. (AMGN) that is trading 34.72% up over the past 12 months and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is 16.59% higher over the same period.