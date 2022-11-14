Why should you keep an eye on Citigroup Inc. (C)?

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) is -16.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.01 and a high of $69.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The C stock was last observed hovering at around $48.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.77%.

Currently trading at $50.19, the stock is 11.39% and 10.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 26.0 million and changing 3.66% at the moment leaves the stock -2.28% off its SMA200. C registered -27.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.35%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 16.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.18%, and is 11.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.82% over the week and 2.63% over the month.

Citigroup Inc. (C) has around 238000 employees, a market worth around $93.78B and $61.53B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.77 and Fwd P/E is 7.93. Profit margin for the company is 23.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.46% and -27.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.30%).

Citigroup Inc. (C) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Citigroup Inc. (C) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 17 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Citigroup Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/13/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 114.40% this year.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.94B, and float is at 1.93B with Short Float at 1.55%.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Citigroup Inc. (C) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CITIGROUP INC,the company’sSee General Remark. SEC filings show that CITIGROUP INC sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 12 at a price of $36.25 per share for a total of $167.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15318.0 shares.

Citigroup Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 11 that Wechter Sara (Head of Human Resources) sold a total of 14,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 11 and was made at $68.56 per share for $1.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 57043.0 shares of the C stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 11, McNiff Mary (Chief Compliance Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $68.66 for $0.34 million. The insider now directly holds 65,829 shares of Citigroup Inc. (C).

Citigroup Inc. (C): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -19.28% down over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -19.12% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -6.01% down on the 1-year trading charts.