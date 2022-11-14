Will Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is -67.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $95.92 and a high of $463.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GNRC stock was last observed hovering at around $109.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.18% off its average median price target of $154.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.96% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -52.11% lower than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $114.08, the stock is -0.63% and -28.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.06 million and changing 3.80% at the moment leaves the stock -51.56% off its SMA200. GNRC registered -74.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.63%.

The stock witnessed a -22.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -58.09%, and is 12.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.88% over the week and 6.73% over the month.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) has around 8955 employees, a market worth around $6.96B and $4.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.18 and Fwd P/E is 15.21. Profit margin for the company is 9.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.93% and -75.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.30%).

Generac Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.50% this year.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 63.25M, and float is at 61.63M with Short Float at 7.85%.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jagdfeld Aaron,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Jagdfeld Aaron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 01 at a price of $119.05 per share for a total of $0.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.6 million shares.

Generac Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 03 that Jagdfeld Aaron (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 03 and was made at $179.90 per share for $0.9 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.6 million shares of the GNRC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 01, Jagdfeld Aaron (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $216.36 for $1.08 million. The insider now directly holds 605,975 shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC).

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is trading -3.75% down over the past 12 months.