Will PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ: PETQ) is -53.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.66 and a high of $25.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PETQ stock was last observed hovering at around $9.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.71% off its average median price target of $25.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.13% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 34.62% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.46, the stock is 33.67% and 25.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing 7.28% at the moment leaves the stock -34.02% off its SMA200. PETQ registered -52.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.47%.

The stock witnessed a 41.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.23%, and is 28.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.06% over the week and 7.37% over the month.

PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) has around 1929 employees, a market worth around $288.28M and $934.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.95. Profit margin for the company is -1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.06% and -59.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.90%).

PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PetIQ Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 83.20% this year.

PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 29.28M, and float is at 29.07M with Short Float at 9.19%.

PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Herrman Robert Michael,the company’sGENERAL COUNSEL AND SECRETARY. SEC filings show that Herrman Robert Michael bought 1,376 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 07 at a price of $10.90 per share for a total of $14998.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9050.0 shares.

PetIQ Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 06 that Smith Michael A (PRESIDENT) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 06 and was made at $9.71 per share for $97100.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38155.0 shares of the PETQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 14, Hall Allan (Director) acquired 600 shares at an average price of $15.08 for $9048.0. The insider now directly holds 600 shares of PetIQ Inc. (PETQ).

PetIQ Inc. (PETQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chewy Inc. (CHWY) that is trading -42.30% down over the past 12 months and Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) that is -42.61% lower over the same period. Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) is -52.93% down on the 1-year trading charts.