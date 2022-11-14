Will TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) is -50.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.48 and a high of $33.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TGTX stock was last observed hovering at around $8.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.91%.

Currently trading at $9.34, the stock is 63.60% and 53.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.96 million and changing 10.79% at the moment leaves the stock 31.69% off its SMA200. TGTX registered -71.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 43.69%.

The stock witnessed a 63.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.19%, and is 59.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.46% over the week and 11.51% over the month.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) has around 173 employees, a market worth around $1.22B and $7.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 168.39% and -72.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-113.00%).

TG Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.70% this year.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 145.34M, and float is at 133.21M with Short Float at 14.44%.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Power Sean A,the company’sCFO, Secretary and Treasurer. SEC filings show that Power Sean A sold 9,653 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 05 at a price of $18.31 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.57 million shares.

TG Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 05 that WEISS MICHAEL S (CEO and President) sold a total of 30,671 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 05 and was made at $18.31 per share for $0.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.99 million shares of the TGTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, Power Sean A (CFO, Secretary and Treasurer) disposed off 75,312 shares at an average price of $19.20 for $1.45 million. The insider now directly holds 578,136 shares of TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX).

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (RDY) that is trading -12.42% down over the past 12 months and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) that is -52.40% lower over the same period.