Agrify Corporation (AGFY) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) is -98.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.78 and a high of $235.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AGFY stock was last observed hovering at around $1.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $1.19, the stock is -45.43% and -72.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.55 million and changing 4.39% at the moment leaves the stock -95.38% off its SMA200. AGFY registered -99.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -95.16%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -91.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -91.38%, and is -11.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.24% over the week and 35.09% over the month.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) has around 136 employees, a market worth around $2.51M and $86.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 52.54% and -99.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.40%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -59.70% this year.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.66M, and float is at 2.52M with Short Float at 11.77%.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Agrify Corporation (AGFY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Chang Raymond Nobu,the company’sCEO and Chairman. SEC filings show that Chang Raymond Nobu bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 at a price of $2.50 per share for a total of $12500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15000.0 shares.

Agrify Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 that Chang Raymond Nobu (CEO and Chairman) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 and was made at $2.61 per share for $26100.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10000.0 shares of the AGFY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13, Chang Raymond Nobu (CEO and Chairman) acquired 34,600 shares at an average price of $2.63 for $90984.0. The insider now directly holds 538,454 shares of Agrify Corporation (AGFY).