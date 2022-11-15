Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) down -36.84% since start of the year

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) is -36.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $86.71 and a high of $212.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ABNB stock was last observed hovering at around $109.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.41%.

Currently trading at $105.16, the stock is -2.91% and -5.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.94 million and changing -4.02% at the moment leaves the stock -17.34% off its SMA200. ABNB registered -49.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.11%.

The stock witnessed a -3.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.32%, and is 10.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.33% over the week and 5.16% over the month.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) has around 6132 employees, a market worth around $62.23B and $8.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.87 and Fwd P/E is 37.68. Profit margin for the company is 20.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.28% and -50.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.00%).

Airbnb Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 92.40% this year.

The shares outstanding are 638.70M, and float is at 383.22M with Short Float at 4.44%.

A total of 182 insider transactions have happened at Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 146 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BALOGH ARISTOTLE N,the company’sChief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that BALOGH ARISTOTLE N sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 01 at a price of $111.00 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Airbnb Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 27 that Gebbia Joseph (Director) sold a total of 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 27 and was made at $113.21 per share for $28.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.0 million shares of the ABNB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 27, Gebbia Joseph (Director) disposed off 11,636 shares at an average price of $113.21 for $1.32 million. The insider now directly holds 127,050 shares of Airbnb Inc. (ABNB).