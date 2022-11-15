American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:AEO Stock Is Going Next

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is -51.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.46 and a high of $29.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AEO stock was last observed hovering at around $12.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.75% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -54.5% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.36, the stock is 12.74% and 15.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.48 million and changing -0.16% at the moment leaves the stock -12.58% off its SMA200. AEO registered -54.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.40%.

The stock witnessed a 25.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.43%, and is 7.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.43% over the week and 4.94% over the month.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) has around 7200 employees, a market worth around $2.20B and $5.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.78 and Fwd P/E is 13.18. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.66% and -57.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.60%).

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 261.60% this year.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 180.19M, and float is at 175.60M with Short Float at 10.91%.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sable David M.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Sable David M. bought 432 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 22 at a price of $12.06 per share for a total of $5207.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 32859.0 shares.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 23 that Sable David M. (Director) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 23 and was made at $11.89 per share for $5948.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28920.0 shares of the AEO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 17, Spiegel Noel Joseph (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $11.50 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 40,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO).

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) that is trading -38.00% down over the past 12 months and The Gap Inc. (GPS) that is -50.32% lower over the same period. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) is -58.78% down on the 1-year trading charts.