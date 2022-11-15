Analysts suggest Gerdau S.A. (GGB) could spike 29.29% in a year

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB) is 22.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.94 and a high of $6.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GGB stock was last observed hovering at around $5.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $6.57 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.29% off the consensus price target high of $8.33 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -3.51% lower than the price target low of $5.69 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.89, the stock is 15.17% and 21.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.12 million and changing 0.68% at the moment leaves the stock 14.63% off its SMA200. GGB registered 29.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.44%.

The stock witnessed a 24.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.48%, and is 13.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.08% over the week and 4.02% over the month.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) has around 40061 employees, a market worth around $8.52B and $16.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.89 and Fwd P/E is 1.63. Profit margin for the company is 16.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.49% and -9.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.70%).

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gerdau S.A. (GGB) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gerdau S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 553.30% this year.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.69B, and float is at 601.79M with Short Float at 0.30%.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading -8.37% down over the past 12 months and Nucor Corporation (NUE) that is 26.69% higher over the same period. ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) is -14.23% down on the 1-year trading charts.