Are we looking at the next big move in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE)?

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) is 18.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.02 and a high of $8.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLNE stock was last observed hovering at around $7.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.46% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.07% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -3.86% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.27, the stock is 8.78% and 18.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.87 million and changing -5.95% at the moment leaves the stock 15.53% off its SMA200. CLNE registered -15.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.52%.

The stock witnessed a 49.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.46%, and is 6.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.85% over the week and 7.35% over the month.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) has around 482 employees, a market worth around $1.54B and $398.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -12.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.85% and -16.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.10%).

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -789.10% this year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 222.24M, and float is at 175.94M with Short Float at 6.94%.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Littlefair Andrew J,the company’sCEO and President. SEC filings show that Littlefair Andrew J bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $4.09 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.55 million shares.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) that is trading 57.51% up over the past 12 months and MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) that is 3.39% higher over the same period. Republic Services Inc. (RSG) is -3.92% down on the 1-year trading charts.