Are we looking at the next big move in CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM)?

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) is -17.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.56 and a high of $13.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COMM stock was last observed hovering at around $9.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.35% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -30.29% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.12, the stock is -20.29% and -19.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.73 million and changing -0.44% at the moment leaves the stock 3.02% off its SMA200. COMM registered -9.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.10%.

The stock witnessed a -17.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.16%, and is -4.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.92% over the week and 7.08% over the month.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) has around 30000 employees, a market worth around $1.80B and $9.13B in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.08. Profit margin for the company is -3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.03% and -33.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.30%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 20.20% this year.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 208.20M, and float is at 203.16M with Short Float at 4.97%.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Carlson John R.,the company’sSVP & Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Carlson John R. bought 11,868 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 02 at a price of $12.62 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 31 that Lorentzen Kyle David (EVP & CFO) bought a total of 17,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 31 and was made at $10.69 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the COMM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 26, Treadway Charles L. (President and CEO) acquired 48,076 shares at an average price of $10.41 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 1,260,378 shares of CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM).

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) that is trading -21.26% down over the past 12 months.