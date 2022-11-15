Are we looking at the next big move in Eaton Corporation plc (ETN)?

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) is -6.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $122.50 and a high of $175.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ETN stock was last observed hovering at around $161.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $171.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.81% off the consensus price target high of $192.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -30.36% lower than the price target low of $124.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $161.65, the stock is 8.32% and 13.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.94 million and changing 0.03% at the moment leaves the stock 12.54% off its SMA200. ETN registered -5.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 16.31%.

The stock witnessed a 20.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.58%, and is 2.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.90% over the week and 2.67% over the month.

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) has around 85947 employees, a market worth around $64.50B and $20.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.30 and Fwd P/E is 19.60. Profit margin for the company is 11.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.96% and -8.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.20%).

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eaton Corporation plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 53.00% this year.

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 398.40M, and float is at 396.20M with Short Float at 1.08%.

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BRICKHOUSE BRIAN S. SEC filings show that BRICKHOUSE BRIAN S sold 27,438 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 04 at a price of $155.76 per share for a total of $4.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28131.0 shares.

Eaton Corporation plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 03 that Okray Thomas B sold a total of 6,736 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 03 and was made at $156.25 per share for $1.05 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the ETN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 03, Faria Joao V disposed off 3,795 shares at an average price of $156.60 for $0.59 million. The insider now directly holds 69,166 shares of Eaton Corporation plc (ETN).

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include General Electric Company (GE) that is trading -20.22% down over the past 12 months and Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) that is 40.47% higher over the same period.