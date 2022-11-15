Are we looking at the next big move in Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE)?

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) is 894.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.79 and a high of $10.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NINE stock was last observed hovering at around $9.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.52%.

Currently trading at $9.94, the stock is 68.85% and 135.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.35 million and changing 5.52% at the moment leaves the stock 223.25% off its SMA200. NINE registered 425.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 224.84%.

The stock witnessed a 162.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 253.74%, and is 42.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.30% over the week and 13.78% over the month.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) has around 944 employees, a market worth around $290.65M and $531.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.34. Profit margin for the company is -1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 1151.89% and -3.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.90%).

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nine Energy Service Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 83.30% this year.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 31.10M, and float is at 15.49M with Short Float at 13.39%.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Frazier Warren Lynn,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Frazier Warren Lynn sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 02 at a price of $5.68 per share for a total of $0.57 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.02 million shares.

Nine Energy Service Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 28 that Frazier Warren Lynn (10% Owner) sold a total of 27,811 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 28 and was made at $5.14 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.12 million shares of the NINE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 27, Frazier Warren Lynn (10% Owner) disposed off 72,189 shares at an average price of $5.53 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 4,146,345 shares of Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE).