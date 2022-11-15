Are we looking at the next big move in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM)?

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) is 13.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.56 and a high of $35.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SFM stock was last observed hovering at around $33.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.53% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.5% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -60.14% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.63, the stock is 16.03% and 18.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.91 million and changing 1.60% at the moment leaves the stock 17.47% off its SMA200. SFM registered 39.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.04%.

The stock witnessed a 24.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.97%, and is 16.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.39% over the week and 3.84% over the month.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) has around 31000 employees, a market worth around $3.61B and $6.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.72 and Fwd P/E is 14.02. Profit margin for the company is 4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.07% and -4.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.00%).

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.50% this year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 107.23M, and float is at 103.65M with Short Float at 13.90%.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lombardi Brandon F.,the company’sChief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Lombardi Brandon F. sold 7,683 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $32.49 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45762.0 shares.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that Hilgendorf Stacy W. (VP, Controller) sold a total of 9,440 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $32.00 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10902.0 shares of the SFM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, Neal John Scott (Chief Merchandising Officer) disposed off 2,565 shares at an average price of $29.94 for $76796.0. The insider now directly holds 40,544 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM).

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ingles Markets Incorporated (IMKTA) that is trading 20.47% up over the past 12 months and The Kroger Co. (KR) that is 9.73% higher over the same period. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. (NGVC) is -12.54% down on the 1-year trading charts.