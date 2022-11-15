ASAP Inc. (WTRH): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:WTRH Stock Is Going Next

ASAP Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) is -83.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.11 and a high of $1.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WTRH stock was last observed hovering at around $0.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 94.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.12, the stock is -17.43% and -26.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.0 million and changing -4.41% at the moment leaves the stock -57.48% off its SMA200. WTRH registered -91.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.78%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -10.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -69.46%, and is -19.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.41% over the week and 10.56% over the month.

ASAP Inc. (WTRH) has around 845 employees, a market worth around $21.72M and $148.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -57.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.27% and -91.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.50%).

ASAP Inc. (WTRH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ASAP Inc. (WTRH) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ASAP Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -129.60% this year.

ASAP Inc. (WTRH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 207.82M, and float is at 186.86M with Short Float at 9.06%.

ASAP Inc. (WTRH) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at ASAP Inc. (WTRH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ORTALE BUFORD H,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that ORTALE BUFORD H sold 97,595 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $0.24 per share for a total of $23598.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.32 million shares.

ASAP Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 31 that ORTALE BUFORD H (Director) sold a total of 168,518 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 31 and was made at $0.26 per share for $43174.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.42 million shares of the WTRH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 29, Green Jonathan (Director) disposed off 238,980 shares at an average price of $0.15 for $36325.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of ASAP Inc. (WTRH).